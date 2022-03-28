It may take three or four years for a Ghanaian artiste to fill 02 Arena - Alordia

Entertainment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Chief Executive Officer of Alordia Promotions believes that it may take three or four years for a Ghanaian artiste to fill the 02 Arena.



According to him, this does not change his initial statement about Ghanaian artistes inability to fill the 02 Arena.



Speaking in an interview with Blogger Attractive Mustapha, he said that the reasons are many and that it is a very long story.



Upon Attractive Mustapha’s insistence that he should outline the reasons, Alordia summarized that the problem is not the musicians.



“The problem is not about the musicians, it’s not as if our musicians are the problem but it’s about numbers”



He added that it is not only Nigerians that attend Wizkid’s events and the Nigerians who fill 02 Arena shows.



As to what he and his team are doing, DJ Alordia revealed that they are making efforts to plug the musicians so that maybe in two or three years things can be easier.



