It looks like you can’t find your purpose in life – Delay to Felicia Osei

Entertainment of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Her interest keeps changing with age and time raising concerns as to whether or not she has found her purpose in life and if not, when would that moment come.



Felicia Osei, a trained nurse, abandoned the profession because of the kind of things she witnessed at the hospital during her days as a nurse. The product of Adventist Girls taking her turn on The Delay Show chronicled how her interest kept changing up until she landed a job at Media General.



“I’m not enthused about it,” she said in Twi on her decision to leave the health industry. “After school, I did six months clinical. Even with that, I didn’t complete; I stopped along the way, and I didn’t like the job because of what I saw. It was a pity seeing humans in certain conditions.”



The TikTok star’s account in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb evoked a submission from show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) who seemed convinced that Felicia is yet to settle.



“You’ve said on several platforms that you were once interested in boxing, you wanted to be a comedian, you wanted to be a nurse, you wanted to be a TV presenter, you now want to go to school. It looks like you can’t find your purpose,” Delay said to Felicia who is now perusing Business Administration at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



On the contrary, Felicia Osei said she knew what she was about taking into cognizance the fact that career paths could change based on many factors.



“Everyone and what they are interested in. When you’re young, you may want to be a lawyer but when you grow to a point, you come to terms with the fact that you didn’t really understand what law is, rather, you liked their attire,” Felicia remarked.



“Now, I want to be a presenter. If I’m a presenter and have a Business Administration certificate and there is a chance somewhere for an administrator or accountant, I think I qualify,” she added, triggering another question from Delay.



“Which means along the way, if something should come up, you’d change your mind. It looks like you’re not stable with your passion. Or?” Delay asked to which Felicia responded “I am. Now, my passion for presenting has developed but growing up, it never crossed my mind. Now, there will not be any ‘along the way’ again.”



