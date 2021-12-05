It is wrong to bath with your children as a parent - Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Ampaw speaks against parents who go naked before their children



Lawyer says parents shouldn't bath with teenagers



Lawyer Ampaw speaks on Akuapem Poloo's case



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has admonished parents to desist from bathing or going naked before their children who are in their teens.



According to him, it is "morally not good" for a grown man or woman to expose their genitals in front of a child.



Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV on the back of actress, Akuapem Poloo's arrest and imprisonment over the publication of some obscene material together with her son, Lawyer Ampaw told host, Nana Ama McBrown that most parents are guilty of such acts in their homes.



“What Akuapim Poloo did, a lot of parents are guilty of that. Every father who baths with his daughter, your daughter is 10/11 years … as for me, my wife is dead, and my daughter is 12 years. If you take a look at Ofeibea’s (his daughter) physic and she’s in the bathroom, then I also go into the bathroom to go and take my bath at the same time. In law, maybe that thing is not public. So if I take a video of it and put it out in public, I will be guilty. Morally is it good? To me, it is obscene because you will expose your grown-man genitals to a child of 12 years.”



He added that parents who bath with their underage children are corrupting them.



“Morally, when we say obscenity, we mean that you are corrupting the child. That behaviour we should stop.”





