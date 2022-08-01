‘It is what it is’ – King Promise reacts to rumours of dating Serwaa Amihere

Entertainment of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician, King Promise has described Serwaa Amihere as a beautiful lady but refused to confirm or deny having a relationship with the broadcaster.



For about three years now, the two have been rumoured to be in a relationship with reports suggesting that King Promise regards Serwaa Amihere as the woman he ever truly wanted.



In an interview on The Delay Show aired on July 31, 2022, King Promise spoke highly of Serwaa Amihere while refusing to put the rumours to rest.



“She’s a very good friend of mine. Serwaa is a beautiful lady. I’ve known her for a while now. We’re close, we’re cool. It is what it is, honestly,” he said.



Asked what that meant, King Promise responded: “anyone can choose to think what they want to think. I don’t owe anyone anything when it comes to my [private life]. I feel like as an artiste, you can say I can’t say that because I’m for the people but at the end of the day, everyone deserves some sort of privacy."



The musician, however, disclosed he has a girlfriend but would not give further details except her nationality.



“I do have a girlfriend; she’s a Ghanaian,” King Promise said.







