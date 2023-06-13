'It is the most painful thing to ever happen to me' - Okomfo Kolege on wife and baby's death

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

On Saturday, November 17, 2022, popular Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolege received the most devastating news of his life, leading to an experience he describes as the worst he has ever had.



The actor, who had accompanied his wife to the hospital that day, was expecting to hear the joyous news of the delivery of their baby boy. However, fate had something tragic in store for them.



"I was alone at the car park, waiting for my wife. Those who were close to us or knew us understand how much I loved her. So breaking the news to me became incredibly difficult," he told Deloris Frimpong Manso during a recently aired episode of her Delay Show.



When asked how he was eventually informed about the death of his wife, Kolege shared that a doctor, who was a friend of theirs, was called in to break the news to him.



"When he arrived, he had already been informed over the phone. He drove there and looked at me, saying that God will do it. I responded, saying that I know He will do it, as he was finally there. He went inside, and later I saw everyone coming out. Then, he told me that my wife had given birth to a beautiful baby boy, which I knew she would, so I started giving thanks to God.



"I made a move to see my wife and child, but the doctor asked to speak with me before he left to attend to other matters. He broke the news to me in his car, saying that sometimes, a man has to swallow a bitter pill. I asked him what my wife giving birth had to do with a bitter pill, and he replied that both my wife and child couldn't make it. I couldn't believe or accept it, but he was emphatic, just like that," he recalled.



When asked if this news was the worst thing he had ever heard in his life, Kolege responded affirmatively, adding, "...and the most painful thing to ever happen in my life is losing my wife."



He went on to share the final moments he spent with his wife, which were the moments they said their final goodbyes before she went into labor.



