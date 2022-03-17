It is shocking a millionaire like Shatta Wale can’t take care of his mother – Article Wan

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian artiste, Article Wan has shared his candid opinion on the issues surrounding multiple award-winning artiste, Shatta Wale abandoning his mother.



The biological mother of Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has recently claimed of being unable to pay her rent because her son has blatantly refused to take care of her.



However, Article Wan has responded by explaining that with Shatta Wale’s huge fortunes in showbiz it’s someway for anyone to say that he can’t take care of his mother.



Article Wan reacted on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “With this Shatta Wale’s mother issues I don’t think it’s something we have to even be talking about.



“Because I don’t know more about the issues but from the small, I can say when you look at Shatta Wale he’s not a small artiste,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



“Even we that are not even on Shatta Wale’s level we are a bit okay and for Shatta as big as he is with all these endorsement deals and sharing money to the fans I mean come on.



“If you say that Shatta Wale can’t take care of his mother then it’s someway and so I think there’s more to that issue than what the fans think,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.