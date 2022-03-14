It is rare to see Opambour at funerals, but he graced my occasion - Afia Schwarzenegger brags

Entertainment of Monday, 14 March 2022

Popular Kumasi preacher, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1, was over the weekend spotted at the KNUST poolside with heavy security at the occasion of the burial of Afia Schwarzenegger's father, Augustine Adjei.



According to Afia, who has rendered an open appreciation to the man of God for gracing the burial of her father, it is rare to have the prominent man at funerals unless it is high profile or dear to his heart.



But due to the love he has for her, he turned out to support her with cash and his presence.



In a video shared on Instagram, Afia Schwarzenegger, wearing an all-white attire, went on her knees to thank Prophet 1 for attending the funeral.



"Dr Dr Dr. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom! Who has seen Opambour at just any funeral? Let me go on my knees to thank you. God bless you, Papa for honouring me," said a grateful Afia Schwarzenegger.



According to the actress, a whooping GH¢200,000 went into organizing her father's funeral.



She added that the majority of the funds were donated by prominent personalities in the country, including the Cheif of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Fadda Dickson and a host of others.



In her appreciation post to Mrs Frema Opare, she wrote: "A good mother who provides for her children. What would I have done without you? Without you, I don’t even know how my father’s coffin would’ve been flown into the country. I’m on my knees and I want to thank you. Thank you, my mother. God bless you…you gave me GH¢50,000 and asked me to inform you about any extra cost…which extra cost after the huge sum you gave me? People said God will bless me for giving my father a befitting burial. I divide such blessings into two and give you half of it.”



