It is rape, report your husband when he forces you to have sex - Juliet Ibrahim

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress shares her rape experience



Juliet Ibrahim tells wives to report husbands who rape them



Women told to speak up against rape



Actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has admonished wives to report their husbands for rape when they forcibly have sex with them against their will.



Juliet has listed the circumstances which can be termed rape under marriage and why a wife must give total consent to sexual intercourse, especially for the fact that she has control over her body.



The award-winning actress in a recent interview on 'With Clude' disclosed that she has been a victim of rape.



It for this reason why she is encouraging women, including wives, to speak against sexual abuse.



According to Juliet Ibrahim, her former boyfriend camped her for days and forcibly had sex with her until her sister, Sonia came to her rescue.



She termed the act as rape, although she was in a relationship with the man.



"In those kinds of situations, you can't even explain. Who do you go and tell? Who is going to fight for you because, at that time, you are naive? Who do you go and tell?



"Ladies you can report it now, there are a lot of avenues, go and report. If your husband is forcing you to do it when you are not in the mood it is rape. I tell these men, you can not force a woman," said Juliet Ibrahim.



