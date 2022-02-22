It is offensive to have men propose only when a woman is pregnant - Juliet Ibrahim

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress says most men take women for a ride



Juliet Ibrahim calls out timewasters in a new post



Juliet says most men are playing games in their relationships



Actress Juliet Ibrahim has come out with evidence that proves why most men are trapped with pregnancies by their girlfriends.



According to the award-winning actress, a section of men are fond of taking advantage of their long-time girlfriends.



Until a woman announces that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, there is no way on earth he will make the move to officially ask for her hand in marriage.



This Juliet explains has caused many women to trap their men into marrying them with pregnancies.



"I find it quite confusing & offensive that most guys nowadays will only propose and think Of proposing to a woman "only when she says she's pregnant. So you'll be chopping somebody's daughter for months/years and it won't click you that she's wife material all those months/years but ONLY when she says I'm pregnant you'll now remember she is fit to be a wife?," she quizzed in a post on Instagram story.



She furthered: "No wonder many guys are getting trapped with pregnancy by these girls that understand men with such mindset. It's like everyone is playing a game everywhere I turn now. What's happening to this generation? Anyway, what do I know."



See Juliet's post below:



