It is not your responsibility as a boyfriend to pay your girlfriend’s rent - Life Coach

Public speaker, author, and life coach, Ekene Onu, has called on men not to bear the responsibility of paying the house rent of their partners.



The women's rights activist said this on the latest episode of The Day Show with Berla Mundi, which aired on December 10, where she expressed her view that young adult males should not be burdened with the responsibility to provide for their girlfriends. According to her, such expectations put too much pressure on the man and the relationship.



“And I might say something that maybe is not going to be popular, but to the boys that I see as my sons, I don't believe you should be paying anybody's rent. I don't believe you should be paying. Because that is too much for you as a boy,” she said.



Ekene Onu acknowledged that the responsibility of providing for a woman is the responsibility of a husband. But she said that men who are not yet married should not take on such a responsibility.



"If this is a woman you've identified as a wife that you want to bring on and that you want to protect and provide for, that makes sense to me. But if it's just dating, there's too much pressure we're putting on each other. We're adults. Everybody should be an adult to some degree.," she added.



She, however, advised men in relationships to show their affection towards their partners through dates and gifts but said that such displays should not be a requirement for love.



“I think when you're dating, you should necessarily show love, show care, show regard, and give gifts, of course. Now take her somewhere nice, take care of her to some degree, and buy her nice gifts.



“But I will not require someone to take care of me for me to love him. I don't subscribe to that concept and I've never subscribed to it,” she said.



