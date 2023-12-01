It is not easy to feature me because I am expensive – Jay Bhad asserts

Entertainment of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix on the ‘Uncut Show,’ Jay Bhad, vehemently refuted the perception that he is difficult to collaborate with on a song.



Dismissing these claims, the "Badman” hitmaker asserted that he has actively collaborated with various industry figures, not solely confining himself to the Asakaa music group.



Jay Bhad further disclosed that he has unreleased tracks featuring A-list artists such as Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, Gyakie, and Medikal.



Contrary to the notion of exclusivity, he emphasized his extensive work beyond his immediate circle.



After clarifying this perception, Jay Bhad was quick to state that those seeking his distinctive verses must be financially prepared. According to him, he does not come cheap and that the cost of featuring him goes a long way to reflect the uniqueness he brings to songs, ensuring their success.



When probed about the steep price tag, Jay Bhad confidently stated that his contributions guarantee a song’s breakthrough, justifying the investment.



