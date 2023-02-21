It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Vicki Hamah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former deputy Minister for Communications, Victoria Hamah has stated that it is an act of ignorance for anyone to shed tears over death.



According to her, such incidents that cause people to shed tears should be used to reflect on one's impending death given that life in and of itself is a mirage.



“To cry when people die is ‘Ignorance.’ Life is nothing but an Illusion. Rather than crying reflect on your own mortality,” she wrote in a Facebook post.



The statement by the former deputy minister comes at a time when Ghana and the world is mourning the death of Black Stars player Christian Atsu.



Christian Atsu died from the impact of a massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria over a week ago.



