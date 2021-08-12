It is frustrating and fun to be a Ghanaian youth – Ko-Jo Cue

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afro-Pop artiste, Ko-Jo Cue has described being a youth in Ghana as both a frustrating and a fun-filled experience.



To him, it is a frustrating experience because no one wants to give the youth a chance at work or growing. “It is also a fun experience because although you’re not being given the chance, you’re always gaining lessons to apply when you grow older.”



In a special youth day activation on Y102.5FM’s Ryse N Shyne show hosted by NY DJ, the talented rapper shared that life starts at 30 for the average Ghanaian youth when it should not be so. “Age 30 in Ghana is like age 20 in America. That is the age where the youth will be building businesses and making millions. So if you go by the book, that’s what happens in Ghana.”



He preached “finding the balance and waiting for your time to shine. Just be patient and you’ll make it.”



According to him, no Ghanaian youth should allow societal pressures to push them to do something they are against. “Just know that surely your time will come and you’ll succeed.”



Ko-Jo cue whose celebrated ‘For my Brothers’ album speaks about the harsh realities of growing up as a young Ghanaian man, charged the youth to use this period to prove their worth to society. “Prove to the world that you’re ready to handle the challenges thrown at you and contribute in whatever capacity you find yourself.”



Advising the youth, he furthered, “I want to tell them they’re not wrong to say there are not enough opportunities and decide to fight for their rights. But I also want to tell them they have to stay ready. There are no opportunities for everybody so prepare yourself for the chance so when it comes, you don’t fumble.”



International Youth Day is celebrated annually on 12 August to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.



The Day gives an opportunity to celebrate and mainstream young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement.



The theme of International Youth Day 2021 is, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”, with the aim of highlighting that the success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people.