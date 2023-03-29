It is extremely expensive for gospel musicians in the diaspora to promote their songs in Ghana – KK Mensah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

KK Mensah, a gospel artiste based in the United Kingdom, has lamented the plight of musicians, particularly gospel musicians in the diaspora.



In an interview with Rainbow Entertainment, the musician stated that it is more expensive for them to promote their songs in Ghana.



KK Mensah told host Daniel Dadson that the cost of promoting songs in Ghana is not only exorbitant but also does not guarantee any kind of return.



He stated that they are sometimes discouraged because they invest large sums of money but do not receive value.



He went on to say that they would need some kind of mechanism to ensure their success. "



If you make your first single and do not get value for it, you will be discouraged. It is the money you spend. Everything I’ve done has come out of my own pocket, with the help of my wife”, he said.



He revealed that he spends at least 3000 pounds working a single day but receives no compensation.



He said that this is one of the primary reasons why some gospel musicians are transitioning from gospel to secular music.



He told the host that, “However, I will not switch. I know what I’ve been called for. I know why I was called. I understand the call. I don’t have the support, but I’ll take it one step at a time, just like the tortoise.”



“The main issue is song promotion. I’m not sure where I haven’t been or what I haven’t done. I recently received a quote from someone who wanted to charge Ghc100,000 to promote one single, and when I asked what the returns were, he said no returns were guaranteed.”