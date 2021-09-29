It is embarrassing to see celebrities posing with iPhone 13 - Efia Odo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress and brand influencer, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo has slammed Ghanaian celebrities who have taken to social media to announce that they have purchased the new iPhone 13.



Efia Odo, who is in shock as to what might have motivated these known faces in the industry to stoop so low, says buying an iPhone 13 is not an "accomplishment".



According to her, it is "embarrassing" to see some individuals perceived to be celebrities posing with their new phones on their socials.



"Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers because it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone," she wrote in a tweet dated, September 29, 2021.



Apple on September 14 launched the new iPhone. The lineup consists of iPhone 13, the 13 Mini, the 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max.



Following the release, some personalities including, former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa (Mama Pat), broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, actress, Tracey Boakye have announced to their followers on Instagram that they owe the new iPhones by posing with it.



According to Nana Agradaa, every big woman in the country should get herself the latest iPhones.



She said: "I am here to launch my new iPhone 13 pro max, you remember that I came to launch the iPhone 12. If you believe that you are a (preman) big woman, then go for your iPhone 13."



The cost of an iPhone 13 pro max is estimated at GH¢6,637.25.





