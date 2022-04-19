It is difficult for celebs to reject ambassadorial deals in these hard times - M.anifest

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

M.anifest explains why he rejected some ambassadorial deals



The prize that comes with signing an ambassadorial deal can be huge but, the problem comes when the company or brand you have vouched for fails to satisfy the needs of customers.



Usually, the face of the product or brand ambassador can be partly held responsible when customers are affected.



Due to these reasons and more, rapper M.anifest after conducting checks on brands seeking his endorsement sometimes reject their deals even when the money is good.



In a tweet dated April 17, the rapper noted that the reputation of a celebrity can be tainted once the deal goes wrong.



It is even worst when customers tag an individual as the person who influenced their decision.



"Said no to some brand engagements in the past cause they were just not a good fit. Hard to say no to (cash) in this here Ghana but sometimes e need in the long run," the rapper wrote.



M.anifest's revelation came in just a day before dancehall singer, Stonebwoy, endorsed a crypto-investment company that has witnessed fans and followers raising concerns although he has urged the public to sign on to it.



Stonebwoy's latest 'ambassadorial deal' has attracted the wrath of some Ghanaians who claim that his involvement with Menzgold Company Limited swayed innocent customers to invest monies that went down the drain following its collapse.



Reacting to the singer's post, broadcaster Bridget Otoo noted that he was insensitive to customers who till today have their monies locked up adding that he can be partly blamed for their deaths.



"You are part of the ambassadors of Menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a result of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture” ? Do you really care about them?" she questioned the singer.



In response to the broadcaster, the celebrated dancehall singer noted that she was being biased. "Big sis I think it's very BIASED and PREJUDICED to pin The loss of lives and properties on ambassadors WHO in NO WAY RAN the said company. I know people who have lost monies and others who gained and I have personally lost very close relatives too."



It would be recalled that some Ghanaian celebrities including Okyeame Kwame, Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, Kumi Guitar, and Becca, endorsed the gold dealership company, Menzgold, owned by embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 before its shut down in September 2018 by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission.





