It is dangerous to allow your husband to manage you - Gospel musician

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian gospel artiste Abena Konadu has opined that it would be dangerous for any musician to allow her husband to manage her.



Speaking in an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the artiste who on the Media Excel label said it would be a terrible mistake for any musician to allow the husband to manage her.



She was responding to a question on why the husband was not managing her as other musicians have done.



In her response she said, she would not be able to reach the height she wants to should the husband manage her.



According to her, it is not advisable for husbands to manage their wives in the industry.



Although she admitted thee husband supports her, she insisted that she will never allow the husband to manage her.



The artiste explained if you are a female musician and you want your marriage to last, don’t allow your husband to manage your career.



”It is wrong for your husband to manage you. It is a terrible mistake. I will never allow my husband to manage me,” she added.