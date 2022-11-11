It is a classical banger- Music Icon, Nana Fynn reacts to Sarkodie’s ‘countryside’ song

Entertainment of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Ghana’s multi versatile music icon, Nana Fynn has showered praises on rapper, Sarkodie and music sensation, Black Sheriff for what he described as a ‘masterpiece’ art of work for their display of musical dexterity on the newly released ‘country side’ track, Purefmonline.com reports.



Referred to many as ‘Landlord’ in the Ghanaian Creative Arts Industry, Sarkodie on Friday released his seventh album titled ‘Jamz’ which has a track list numbering to 10.



One of the much talked about music on the album is the ‘country side’ song which features Ghana’s finest Musical Act, Black Sheriff.



Minutes after the release of the song, award winning Hi-Life musician, Nana Fynn who was in the studio of Kumasi-based Pure FM and hearing it for the first time remarked that the song is a classical tune.



Coming from a neck-deep music family and having his father, Kweku Acquah Harrison being the first black person to be admitted into the Royal Marines School of Music, in the United Kingdom, an excited Nana Fynn exclaimed to the host of Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program, Hammer Nti, that the song is an ‘expensive banger’.



He expressed that the collaboration, music arrangement, transition and the lyrics of the song makes it one that will be enjoyed by many for a greater period.



Watch in the video below the reaction of the Hi-Life’s mogul, Nana Fynn to Sarkodie’s ‘country side’ track on Kumasi-based Pure FM. Video Credit: ‘Hammer Time’ on YouTube.



