It hasn’t been too good financially – Fred Amugi on acting career

Veteran actor, Fred Amugi has disclosed that movie producers prefer to pay the new crop of actors more than veterans.



In an interview on Asaase Radio where he mentioned that acting has not been financially rewarding, Fred Amugi, according to Asaaseradio.com, said: “Even now when they (movie producers) call you and you charge them, they will refuse and prefer to pay the new actors bigger money than we the so-called veterans and I think it’s not too good.”



“From the time I started till now, it is the passion that sustains me in the industry. Financially, it hasn’t been too good. What are the younger people coming to accomplish that I haven’t already done, and it’s not that I’m now coming to leave my imprint in the sector now?”



Fred Amugi is not the first to have emitted these remarks about the Ghana movie industry. In 2021, actress and singer, Paulina Oduro made a similar comment as she stated that the profession is not profitable in Ghana.



Veteran actress Mama Jane, in March 2022, disclosed that no movie producer has ever paid her GH₵1000 or more.



During an interview with KingdomPlusFM, she disclosed that she is still given peanuts for her services despite her level of experience.



“I have been acting for 47 years, but I have never received GH₵1,000. I swear unto God and everything I believe in. it has never happened. I ask, but they don’t give it to me. Everyone who knows me knows how well I act.”



“GH₵900, once. GH₵800, thrice. The rest are GH₵500, GH₵600, GH₵700. Some even offer to pay GH₵200. But I’m not bothered because we have to look forward to seeking God, and all things would be added to us,” Mama Jane noted.