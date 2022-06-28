It feels good to set a target and be able to achieve it – Samini

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Reggae-Dancehall act Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly called Samini, has finally spoken after his victory and success of becoming the president of the Student Representative Council of GIMPA.



Samini in a recent interview on Takoradi-based Y 97.9 FM with Hypeman Ferggy during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show, expressed his honor and satisfaction after going through what he calls a few “hectic couple of weeks” of campaigning.



“It feels good to set a target and be able to achieve it and for that one, I feel relieved right now because it’s been quite a hectic couple of weeks going through the vetting processes and campaign processes,” he said.



He also described the political exposure as an “interesting” one and one that could be resourceful if he ever decided to venture into full-time politics.



“It was interesting because this was my first feel of this politics on the student’s front. This is like a learning process for me so that should I ever get the chance to go into politics proper I will know how it works,” he added.



Samini pulled a total of 307 votes over his competitor who pulled a total of 212 votes, making him the SRC president-elect with a 95-vote margin.



Samini’s flagship policies included the revamping of the SRC radio, revitalizing the shuttle system on campus, and bridging the communication gap between the Management and students among others.