It doesn’t make sense! – Celestine Donkor berates Sonnie Badu over pork comments

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has described as frivolous, Sonnie Badu’s claims that pork exposes one to demonic attacks.



The ‘Agbebolo’ hitmaker said spirituality has got nothing to do with what human beings eat adding that the claims are totally false.



Rev. Sonnie Badu’s assertions have since sparked a heated debate among netizens, with the majority disputing the notion. Scores of netizens including popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, disagreed with the assertions.



Sharing her thoughts on the issue, Celestine Donkor, during a discussion on United Showbiz said:



“We cast demons out of human beings. Does it mean that humans are demonic? I don’t believe it, to be honest, I don’t. you can tell someone to go and trim his hair because the bushy hair has covered his sense. It doesn’t make sense. If you say because someone eats pork he or she is possessed, it doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t," she said.



Throwing more light on the issue, the gospel singer urged pastors to focus on messages which seek to tackle societal ills rather than sharing ridiculous notions.



“There are Christians who live anyhow, sleep with people anyhow, talk anyhow, join any kind of associations. Those are the things that I think as a man of God, you should tackle. If you want to change people’s lives, those are the things you should talk about. That’s what according to the bible, leads us to destruction. It opens our spirit to evil. As a shepherd of God,” she added.



Celestine Donkor said it would have made more sense if Sonnie Badu had addressed the health risks associated with eating pork.



“If his comments were centered on the health aspects, I can accept such a message but when it comes to spirituality, pork has nothing to do with it. Spirituality has nothing to do with what we eat or what we bring out.



“We are talking about a pastor who has made such a declaration. We all stand before people to preach, It’s just that we don’t wear the clerical. I’m not pointing this at Sonnie Badu in particular, this is a general message. If you happen to be a man of God and you teach these things on the pulpit,” she maintained.



Watch the video below:













EB/BB