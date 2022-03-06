It’s through Sarkodie I travelled abroad for the first time in my life – Akwaboah

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Sarkcess Music signee, Akwaboah born Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah has revealed some interesting secrets about his workings with BET awardee, Sarkodie.



Sharing his experience whilst working under the record label of Sarkcess Music, Akwaboah said Sarkodie was the one to make him travel abroad for the first time.



“Those days that I was working with Sarkodie I needed the exposure more and I had never travelled abroad before,” he revealed on Kastle FM.



“Sarkodie was the first person to take me on a tour abroad and he took me to the USA and UK,” he said during an interview with Amansan Krakye.



“So today it’s true that I’m able to do my own thing and shoot my videos as fast as possible but then that’s never to say I’m now better off without his support,” he ended.



Akwaboah was signed unto Sarkcess Music in 2016, a record label owned by multiple award-winning musicians, Sarkodie and co-wrote Sarkodie’s fourth album “Mary”.