Issues with Okyeame Kwame influenced my re-branding – Oklay

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Talented Ghanaian rapper christened Matthew Amatey Williams Jr, has disclosed why he had to change his stage name from OkayMusic to OKLAY.



According to the musician, the name change was to influence his visibility and make him standout in the Ghanaian music scene. “It was difficult to find me when you typed OkayMusic in search engines. Sometimes, different names came from the search and it was difficult to find me in there so I just had to change the name.”



OKLAY however told Y107.9FM’s Rev Erskine on the Myd Morning Radio show that, the celebrated rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame was the primary reason for this name change.



“The main reason for my name change was because I was getting issues with an older artiste in the industry who is using the initials O.K and that was giving me issues, so I was getting issues with Okyeame Kwame,” he noted.



OKLAY added, “I think he also has a record label called Okay Music or something like that. So there was a conflict in there and had to go back to my roots for a new name.”



The musician went to his roots and picked the name OKLAY from his native Ga-Adamgbe which translates to “You’re Big”.



OKLAY’s re-branding comes with a new release dubbed 'Mistake'.