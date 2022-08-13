‘Island Vibes Africa Tour’: Morgan Heritage announces date for Accra

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Three-time Grammy award-winning band Morgan Heritage have announced their African tour with eyes set on Ghana.



Dubbed the ‘Island Vibes Africa Tour’, it starts in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday 2 October 2022 and comes to Accra, Ghana on Saturday 12 November 2022.



Over an 8-week period, the siblings and members of the Jamaican band are taking their energetic sounds and often introspective lyrics across the nations of Africa, mounting stages in Harare, Addis Abba, Lilongwe, Pamplemousses and others.



The international reggae band who have announced they’ll be performing old classics and dishing out new materials, look forward to interactions and collaborations with vibrant and talented acts wherever they land on the tour.



Ahead of all the action, Morgan Heritage has stated, “Africa has always been home to us, which clearly shows in the immense support we have enjoyed over the years from the continent. This tour is our gift to our brothers and sisters at home. We look forward to entertaining every single fan in every country as we continue to strengthen the shared bonds between Africa and the Caribbean.”



The ‘Island Vibes Africa Tour’ is produced and managed by RAVE, a Pan-African live events powerhouse, and Morgan Heritage’s CTBC Music Group, a GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment company.



The mission of the partnership between Morgan Heritage and RAVE is to act as the spark and ignition point to bring performers, labels, promoters, and fans together to revive and scale the live touring circuit across the continent.



Ruddy Kwakye, Executive Producer for the tour and Chief Executive Officer of RAVE commented “We look to systematize, scale, and sustain the Live Entertainment ecosystem in Sub-Saharan Africa through, innovative partnership modelling, technology resourcing and high production values; this tour will allow us to do that and deliver memorable experiences for the fans.”



The internationally revered Morgan Heritage, made up of Gramps Morgan, Peetah Morgan and Mojo Morgan, has twelve albums and over twenty years’ worth of experience.