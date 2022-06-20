Islamic clerics pray for Bobrisky at his ₦400m house unveiling

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular socialite Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has unveiled a multi-million naira mansion in Lagos.



He made this known via a series of video clips from the housewarming party on his Instagram page.



Bobsrisky said the N400 million naira is located at the Pinnock Beach Estate in Lekki axis of Lagos.



The crossdresser also expressed his excitement over the house achievement.



“I bought myself a smart home Dis (this) is what a home of 400,000,000 in one of the best locations in Lagos,” she wrote.



Bobrisky was spotted at the center as clerics formed a circle around her as they prayed.



Bobrisky has made the headlines on numerous occasions after claiming to be Nigeria’s first transgender. She once admitted to having severed her genitals.



The crossdresser had in 2020 revealed that she opted for crossdressing in order to make ends meet after 25 years of being a man.



In September 2021, Bobrisky had also talked about some of the perks she enjoys being a “woman”.



“I want to be a woman because being a woman has paved a lot of ways for me. Women don’t actually know how powerful they are. They don’t know how to use their resources as a woman,” she had said.



