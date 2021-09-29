Ishak Spark explains why he is not enthused about collaborations

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian musical artiste, Ishak Spark has shared reasons why he does not like to put other artistes on his songs.



He mentioned that the absence of assistance amongst one another in the music industry is one reason why he does not collaborate with other artistes although he wishes to.



According to him, he does not believe in the categorization of artistes, and thinks they are all talented individuals entertaining their fans in their own way.



He shared that the lack of support in the industry is preventing the industry from growing hence, finding it difficult to do collaborations.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “I do collaborations but not as much as expected because it will depend on how the person you’re collaborating with treats you or makes you feel.”



He believes music has to do with feelings and personally, “I’ve been chasing a couple of people to work with and a majority of them keep giving me excuses. Some tell me they don’t have time, others also just tell me they’re not interested and some also just ignore me.”



Listing some artistes he has reached out to who ignored him, he said, “I have tried to reach out to Sarkodie a couple of times but it proved futile.”



Ishak Spark however mentioned that he understands the kind of pressure on the multi-talented artiste, as everyone’s wish to have a song with him “so if you text him and you don’t get through to him, you should understand,” he said.



He believes the music industry can do better than it already has if all artistes come together and try to push themselves through collaborations and also give themselves the expected support they all need.