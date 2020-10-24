Entertainment of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Is there no elderly person to settle feud between Joyce Blessing and Jullie Jay-Kanz? - Kwesi Ernest

Media Excel boss Kwasi Ernest is appalled at the seemingly unperturbed posture of the leadership of the Creative Arts Council, Musicians Union of Ghana and other bodies as regards the feud between his former artiste Joyce Blessing and Jullie Jay-Kanz.



Kwasi Ernest who was once the executive producer of Joyce Blessing believes the scuffle between the gospel musician and her former publicist could be solved amicably if the aforementioned and other prominent personalities showed keen interest.



Last week, Joyce Blessing cursed Jullie Jay-Kanz for allegedly thwarting her progress despite making demands and subsequently receiving them. The singer accused Jullie Jay-Kanz of being behind the reason her contents keep getting flagged on YouTube and Instagram and warned her to desist from the act or face God’s wrath.



“Juliana Ntiamoah, that is your name, the way you will suffer, it will affect your entire generation. I have done you no wrong, whatever you asked for has been paid to you. This curse will manifest heavily on your life because I have done you no wrong, yet you want to cause me pain…" she said in the audio.



Speaking on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, Saturday, Kwasi Ernest expressed discontent over how the issue has escalated. He was unhappy about how Joyce Blessing's husband and Jullie Jay-Kanz have denied her access to her social media accounts and questioned the rationale behind the move.



Meanwhile, Jullie Jay-Kanz, has denied sabotaging the gospel musician but admitted filing a copyright claim against her.



The blogger who worked as a publicist for the musician for about three years suggested in an interview with Abrantepa that she acted in retaliation.



According to Jay-Kanz, she financed an event for Joyce Blessing during their working relationship period. A short video she filmed from the said event and uploaded on her platform after their relationship got soured was however flagged because the musician filed a claim against her.



“She lacks a little bit of knowledge about the digital space. She is rather the one striking my content on YouTube. The content I took from an event we all organized, I generated 80% income for that event… She has not taken these videos on other platforms down so why take mine down?” she asked in her submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show ‘Bloggers’ Forum’.



“After that, she posted the same content I created on her Instagram page so I also filed a copyright report to Instagram and Instagram took it down. And before Instagram will delete your content, they will ask for proof. I’ve not been striking her on YouTube; she’s the one who has been striking me,” Jay-Kanz added.









