'Is the President above the law'? – Efia Odo goes mad after parading students welcome Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Efia Odo is not happy with how Senior High Students in the Upper West Region were asked to line the street and wave to welcome the President to the region.



She has expressed unreserved disappointment and described the entire event as a show of gross hypocrisy.



According to Efia Odo, the president is not above the law and she does not understand why the law will forbid them from protesting but allow the president to drive through a crowd of SHS students.



Venting her frustration on social media on the back of the stresses of the court in recent days, Efia Odo has described political leadership as hypocrite; an institution that preaches one thing and does the other.



Photos shared on the official Facebook page of the president give an account of SHS students leaving their classrooms to welcome Akufo-Addo.



They are seen waving the Ghana flag cheerfully as the president’s convoy drove through the crowd. Some were in their mask while others were not.



I guess the president is above the law. The hypocrisy stares us blatantly in our faces every day. We can’t demonstrate but yet this can happen? #FixTheCountry.



Lawmakers break the law yet they expect citizens to obey the law. The problem starts with our leaders, not the citizens.











