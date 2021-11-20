Is it important to create a hashtag for your wedding? Find out here

LifeStyle of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Creative and Digital strategist, Delis Williams has shared reasons informing some couples to create hashtags for their weddings.



According to her, the world is evolving at a very fast pace, and we also live in the age of technology “so whether we like it or not, social media is becoming a reflection of our personal selves.”



She told Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, “The main reason people decide to get a hashtag for their wedding is to help them find their pictures and videos on social media years after their wedding.”



She believes it is also another way of getting the guests at the wedding involved in the activities of the wedding. “Back in the day, weddings were one way but now things have changed with the help of technology. Everyone has a good phone with a good camera so when people come to the wedding, they can take videos and post with the hashtag to show they are at your wedding.”



Delis emphasized, not every couple who creates a hashtag for their wedding is interested in trending on social media.



She revealed that there can be no pictures, videos, or information online without the hashtags, and this is why most people couples create hashtags for their wedding.



She however added that it is not necessary to have a hashtag, but it is something anyone who is a social media savvy would like for reference.



“But if the hashtag is not working, don’t do it at all because sometimes, you see some hashtags with about 15 characters. If it’s not working out don’t do it,” she cautioned.