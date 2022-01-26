Is it fair for a married woman to get pregnant for another man? - Dumelo's wife asks

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dumelo's wife talks about infidelity in marriage



Gifty Mawunya ‘asks’ if it is wrong to bring home a child out of wedlock



Nigerian gospel artiste impregnates another woman



The wife of actor John Dumelo, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu, has touched on the topic of infidelity in marriage.



Taking to her social media pages, Gifty Mawunya is asking if it is okay for married couple to conceive out of wedlock.



The actor's wife wanted to know if it is fair for married woman to get pregnant for another man when her husband does the same thing.



“If a married man impregnates another woman, is it fair if his wife decides to get pregnant for another man or it’s morally wrong adding that you bring pikin, I also bring pikin, no be so?” she asked.



She said this in a post on her social media page on January 26, 2022.



In other news, popular Nigerian artiste, Sammie Okposo has apologised for cheating on his wife with a US-based woman.



The gospel artiste in reported news asked the United States-based woman from Texas to abort the pregnancy.



