Is heaven and hell a 'chamber and hall'? – Kyiri Abosom poohpoohs Luke. 16:19-31

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Among the stories in the Bible that scandalize Osofo Kyiri Abosom is the rich man and Lazarus episode that highlights their stay in hell and heaven respectively.



According to the scriptures, Lazarus, a poor man, died and was carried by the angels to Abraham’s bosom. The rich man also died and was buried; and in Hades, being in torment, he lifted up his eyes, and saw Abraham far off and Lazarus in his bosom.



The scriptures continue to say that: the rich man called out, `Father Abraham, have mercy upon me, and send Lazarus to dip the end of his finger in water and cool my tongue; for I am in anguish in this flame.’ But Abraham said, `Son, remember that you in your lifetime received your good things, and Lazarus in like manner evil things; but now he is comforted here, and you are in anguish. And besides all this, between us and you a great chasm has been fixed, in order that those who would pass from here to you may not be able, and none may cross from there to us.’



Making references to the story as one of the portions of the Bible that makes him believe “it is just an ordinary book for reference and research” and that, “there is no power in it”, hence his decision to not believe in it, Kyiri Abosom wondered how two people, one in heaven and the other in hell, could communicate as though they were under the same roof.



“There’s not been a judgment day; we’ve never seen hell. But we’re told about this story. Is heaven and hell a chamber and hall that makes it possible for these two individuals to communicate effectively?” the preacher asked during his interview on The Delay Show.



“Someone is in hell and is communicating with another person who is not in hell. We are told about the long distance between them. Did they communicate through a microphone to be that audible considering the supposed distance between them? So, I don’t believe in all these things,” he added while refusing to accept the narrative that it is just a parable.



“Don’t bring in symbolism. That is what we were told. Someone was perishing in hellfire. Fire is fire.”



Another part of the Bible Kyiri Abosom questioned was the story about Satan.



“We are told Satan deceived Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Then again, we are told Satan used to be an angel but rebelled against God and was cast out of heaven. So, do we have two Satans – one in the Garden of Eden and the other who was cast out of heaven?” he asked.



Meanwhile, Kyiri Abosom has admitted to being a wizard. In his interview with Delay, he mentioned he practices witchcraft and sorcery.



“I am a wizard, just as how you understand it. If the spirit carries me to a place and gives me a revelation and I come back to tell you about it, then you will understand. Every night, my spirit leaves and it comes back,” he told Delay while adding that he casts out demons and perform miracles with the spirit given him by God and not in the name of Jesus Christ because Jesus, although is a son of God, is just a prophet.



The founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre intimated that he has been teaching his congregation that there is no heaven or hell. Rather, each person, according to him, will reap what they sow before they die.











BB