Is betting a sin? - Answers from the perspective of celebrities

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The question of ‘is betting and gambling a sin?’ has been one of the most trending topics on the internet recently. It all began when award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, Celestine Donkor asked her fans and music lovers alike if it was right for her, as a gospel act and Christian to accept a $7000 business deal from a betting company.



The gospel singer on her verified Instagram page shared with her many followers an email from a betting company proposing to pay her to advertise their services on her social media pages.



A confused Celestine Donkor in her caption explained how the stated amount could bring about positive change to her ministry, however, she wondered what the Christian community would think of her should she take a gig from a gambling company.



She said, “The message is from “A FOREIGN BETTING COMPANY”, they Like my numbers and want me to advertise for them on my pages for a cool amount. Question is, Should I accept? How would the Christian community react if a gospel musician is chosen as an ambassador for a betting company or an alcoholic beverage?”



This post generated a lot of conversations among fans with some outrightly urging her to accept the deal. There were others who understood her sentiment. Some singers; gospel and secular alike waded into the conversation. We look at their answers to the question, ‘is betting a sin?’



Reacting to the betting controversy in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, gospel singer, Joe Mettle said that technically, betting is not a sin stated in the bible, however, he would not work with any betting enterprise.

He believes that any act that makes a person have a guilty conscience is a sin.



“I haven’t seen it in the bible that betting is a sin, but anything that triggers a guilty conscience can be considered as one. Anything that triggers your mind when you are about to do something (especially when the deed isn’t stated in the Bible as sinful), but if Jesus is standing next to you, will you do it? If I am approached by a betting company for endorsement, my response would be a firm no. As a gospel musician, I need to know when and where to draw the line,” Joe Mettle explained.



On his part, Ghanaian entertainment critic, Mr Logic is of the view that betting is not a sin because it is not listed among the Ten Commandments. To him, betting is just like banking.



“Gambling is not a sin. It is an earthly practice. The sinful acts that God forbids are listed in the Ten Commandments. If betting is a sin, then banking is a sin too.”



It is worth noting that, constitutionally, betting especially sports betting is legal in Ghana, as the sector is regulated by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.







EAN/BB