Is age a major requisite for a healthy relationship?

LifeStyle of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: Elliot Senyo Fiadufe, Contributor

People consider different elements when choosing their life partners. These include personalities, interests and values, life goals and stages in life.



Others may prefer physical traits. Is there a recipe for everlasting relationship? Some people may give consideration to variety of things except age gap, others will definitely sign their acceptances of becoming Roman fathers and sisters than to marry a spouse whose age they deem unfit.



Is there a fixed age gap limit for couples? Society and culture are growing in opposite directions. The former is growing towards modernity in essence, industrialization, urbanization and increasing spate of literacy leaving the antiquated society at the tail of the line.



No study has emphatically, i.e theoretically or empirically proven or taken stands that age is an actual determinant of a successful relationships where couples have consciously made the choice by themselves. Some of the reasons proposed for age-gap with couples have been largely rooted in evolutionary explanations, and focus mainly on explaining older-man-younger-woman pairings.



The male preference for younger women and female preference for older men usually relate to reproduction. That is the level at which someone has good genes indicated by their attractiveness and sense of energy or vitality and the extent to which they are a “good investment” indicated by their status and resources as well as their warmth and sense of trust.



Females appear to have limited by material resources for themselves and their offspring whilst males are limited by access to fertile females. If this holds, then most ladies marry young because a delay in marriage does not increase their value on the market since they have age limit to reproduce.



High quality women marry high quality older men who delayed their marriage just to increase their earning potentials. This means that men would definitely want to marry late to increase their earnings just to be able to invest into their family as expected by the older society.



While the above may not be adhered to significantly in recent times, there have been lots of contributing factors. Gender roles are quietly diminishing in this modern societies - more and more females are holding key positions which does not only fill their accounts with cash but also adorn them with public recognition, prestige and the ability to fend for themselves.



These elements were formerly reserved for the male and were some key characters females look out for when considering their proposals from suitors in the agrarian societies. Most females no longer consider these characters but rather would love to spend the rest of their lives with people who may give them happiness and peace of mind. Let me whisper this into your ears; most women may consider sexual satisfaction over other factors. Yes! and this is mostly given by young energetic men.



Another factor is that, since more and more women are sharing the scarce employment slots with their male counterparts, there are currently limited vacancies for employment. Some males who find themselves unemployed will definitely settle for older females who are well to-do and might provide for them as well, only to demand from the men, intangibles including love, peace of mind and good sex as return favours from them.



Moreover, most people may still want to settle with people who are just a little older, and society may raise eyebrows when a male or female is 10 or more years older than their counterparts. The choice still lies in the hands of the person with the final decision.