Is Valentine’s Day really necessary?

LifeStyle of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Majeeda N. Ali, the owner of Jeeda Cereals and Glamlook Fashion Hub, has shared her opinion on whether or not Valentine’s Day is a day that everyone should deem as a special day.



In an interview with Mercy Bee on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes, Majeeda said there is nothing special about Valentine’s Day. She noted that Valentine’s shouldn’t determine whether partners really love each other or not. Therefore, she mentioned that it is no big deal to her if she does not receive any gifts or messages from anyone.



However, Majeeda noted that for people in relationships and even families, Valentine’s Day does have some benefits for them.



“You can use 14th February to mend broken relationships. You can use the day to propose to your partner and that even makes it more special since it’s the only day in the whole year marked as the day of showing love. You can also use it as a day to release stress,” she said.



According to her, people sometimes get too busy working all year without breaks and without making proper time for their partners or family. Hence, for such people, 14th February can be that day they take a break to show a little love to the important people in their lives.