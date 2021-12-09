You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 09Article 1419592

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3news.com

Is Blacko Ghana’s ‘Grammy messiah’? – Social media asks

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Burna Boy and Black Sherif Burna Boy and Black Sherif

Currently, ‘Second Sermon’ by Black Sherif remix is trending hard at #1 on Twitter with over 17.6k tweets just a few hours after its release.

The very physical public sphere, Twitter, has also dominated conversations, especially those around music, entertainment and politics.

Today, the spotlight rests on the most recent banger to be dropped into the African Twitter space – ‘Second Sermon’ remix with Grammy award-winning Afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy.

Both, Ghanaians and Nigerians have all agreed that it is the new unequalled powerful tune to be released in that space this year.

Could Burna Boy be taking Black Sherif under his wing, readying him for the most sought after international word in the music industry, globally, the Grammy?

Read some tweets below:











Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment