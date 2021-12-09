Is Blacko Ghana’s ‘Grammy messiah’? – Social media asks

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Currently, ‘Second Sermon’ by Black Sherif remix is trending hard at #1 on Twitter with over 17.6k tweets just a few hours after its release.



The very physical public sphere, Twitter, has also dominated conversations, especially those around music, entertainment and politics.



Today, the spotlight rests on the most recent banger to be dropped into the African Twitter space – ‘Second Sermon’ remix with Grammy award-winning Afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy.



Both, Ghanaians and Nigerians have all agreed that it is the new unequalled powerful tune to be released in that space this year.



Could Burna Boy be taking Black Sherif under his wing, readying him for the most sought after international word in the music industry, globally, the Grammy?



If original track deh bee wey ehype a, mostly remix dey spoil the vibe….but this!!!!!!’ This is fireeeee broooo???????????????????????????? #SecondSermonRemix — Kay.Boateng❤️???????? (@Scripp_T) December 7, 2021

Black sherif really has the platform and potential to take Ghana to the Grammy’s in future. Blacko to the whole wiase ???????????? @blacksherif_ #SecondSermonRemix — Nicki Nicki (@nickirich14) December 8, 2021

See eh @blacksherif_ & @burnaboy just gave us a new madness! #SecondSermonRemix Was a pandemic and BurnaBoy is the new variant,the pandemic about to get crazier! ????????

My guy @Bujutoyourears make I check my $1 $1 susu box buy you new phone ???????????? pic.twitter.com/15uytnSVc5 — Malik Hassan ????  (@MalikHassan411) December 8, 2021

Ghanaians ankasa we get problem, the thing is not about the song but the kinda mileage n exposure burna boy has placed ???? on black sherif ein brand. #SecondSermonRemix — WebkidAfrika (@webkid_afrika) December 7, 2021