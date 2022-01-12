Iona Reine outdoors bedroom style for women with loose vaginas, calls it ‘prayer mode’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Iona Reine, was invited to an interview where she was expected to throw more spotlight on her career and tackle controversies surrounding her relationship with her former manager, Mzbel, but things took a different turn.



There was a whole new twist to the interview when Iona began to educate men on how to handle women with loose vaginas during sexual intercourse.



The budding singer launched a sex position for such women which she termed ‘Prayer mode’ and exhibited how it works during an interview with Arnold Mensah Alavanyo.



“In terms of sex for such women, I’d advise that she does more of the prayer mode. You don’t need a strong man to be able to do this,” Iona who was already sitting made such statements whiles raising her two legs in the air and keeping them close to each other.



“You have to learn how to hold and release the vagina. You also have to stop douching. That is inserting all manner of things in your vagina. Just wash with plain water,” she educated women.



The controversial singer who doubles as a professional midwife is noted for her sexually suggestive ways of dressing and promoting music.



Iona whose relationship with Mzbel went sour sometime in 2020 has currently established a strong bond with controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger.



Watch the video below



