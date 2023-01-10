Invest in planning but be more volatile and dynamic – Jacinta to comedians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedienne and actress, Jacinta Ocansey has advised fellow acts to focus more on planning stories to deliver great jokes for shows.



Jacinta believes Ghana is fleshed with unique talents in every creative space. However, she has identified that not much planning is invested in their craft.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Happy Evening Drive” with Akua Sika, she referenced the work that went into her highly-acclaimed comedy show, “One Night Stand”.



She however urged creatives not to be rigid during the planning process but rather portray dynamism and the ability to adapt to circumstances.



“My show last year took me months of practices and a lot of writing, rewriting, canceling and all that. Because sometimes as you prepare things happen that you also want to touch on.



"There were things that happened with planning my show in the first months that I felt it was good and I needed to incorporate it into my whole set and I had to also take away somethings out.



"Look for words that fit a particular story and I always try to synchronize when I’m trying to build my story,” she told Akua Sika, host of the Happy Evening Drive.