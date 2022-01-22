Invest in music, not football – Bulldog to Gov’t

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Outspoken artiste manager and showbiz pundit Bullgod has proposed to the government to stop investing in football and rather divert such funds to the music and hospitality sector.



Sharing a Facebook post over the Black Stars’ poor performance at the AFCON, he expressed distaste for the government’s investment in football.



Bullgod, real name Nana Asiamah Hanson wrote “It’s about time we stop wasting our taxes on sports especially football — and invest solely in our music and hospitality sector.”



He argued that “all the applause and accolades Ghana has out there in the world presently is owed to our entertainment and tourism industry. Hospitality and entertainment is a high earner and healthy contributor to the country’s GDP”.



“Stop the foolish investment in football now! Invest in the arts,” he concluded.



Bulldog joined the likes of Shatta Wale, KiDi, Stonebwoy and other showbiz personalities who expressed disappointment in the Ghana National team.



The Ghanaian national football team has been kicked out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament.



The team after losing 3-2 to Comoros in their last group stages game finished last in their group, hence, kissed the tournament goodbye.



