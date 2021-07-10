Invest in artistes’ future, not just their talent - Londona

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian media personality, Londona, has advised artiste managers to think of their artistes’ future when handling them and not just how to put out their talent.



Speaking on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra with Doctar Cann, he made this suggestion as a solution to the problem of some artistes getting poor and ‘miserable’ when they are no more relevant in the music industry.



Some artistes do not make long-term investments out of the income they make when they are relevant in music, hence when their time is no more, some are seen wandering the streets with others pleading for help online and what not.



Londona said, “This is why I like Bola Ray. If he manages you, as soon as you get a hit song, he will make an investment for you so that even if your next song doesn’t become a hit, you’ll still have some two or three-bedroom house and some side business secured from your first hit to support you.”



According to him, “It is high time artiste handlers invest in their artistes. Apart from his or her talent that you’re working on, you need to look at his future as well so that when he’s no longer doing music or is no longer alive, that investment can take care of their families and they won’t be seen as a failure.”



Just recently, a woman named Madam Christiana, who claims to be the late Daasebre Gyamenah’s baby mama, disclosed that her son has to pack about 200 building blocks before they can get GH¢40 to buy food.



Londona called on Ghana’s current Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey to look for the little boy and extend a helping hand to him since he was the manager of the late highlife crooner, Daasebre Gyamenah.