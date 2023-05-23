Invest a portion of US$3bn IMF money in our music – Edem To Government

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Rapper Edem has sent a message to the government of Ghana after the approval of the IMF bailout.



He pleaded with the government to invest in the creative art sector with a portion of the IMF money.



The ‘Toto’ composer reiterated the numerous talents in the country.



To him, it will help these talents if the government invests in marketing and PR for them.



“The talent in Ghana is in abundance be it reggae, dancehall, hip-life. Move to boxing or football and the talent is in abundance but the issue is with the resources so I think as the loan dey come, the government have to look sharp or what do you think?” he asked in an interview on TV3.



“People will search within them and bring whatever they want to bring but if it is not marketed people will not experience it so you might have a classic album and there are a lot of artistes who are really talented from the country they may have a classic album but because it is not marketed and publicized you will not be able to see that it is artistic,” Edem added.



The $3 billion IMF agreement was approved by the Board a few days ago, and it will be paid in portions.