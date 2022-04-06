Invade Nigeria like they invade Ghana - Abeiku Santana to artistes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Ghanaian journalist, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has advised Ghanaian artistes to push their goals further by entering the Nigerian market as artistes from the West African country have been successful after invading Ghana.



Speaking with blogger, Zionfelix, the ace journalist said Nigeria has a huge market that can be tapped into, hence Ghanaian acts shouldn’t only fight to be local winners.



“If you also think you are big in Ghana, use Nigeria to build yourself to the world,” he said while adding that “I am also building myself slowly in that market. So, if you are an artiste don't relax and conform yourself to the local community.”



Abeiku also reminded Ghanaian artistes of how big the economy in Nigeria is with over 206 million people with different preferences and needs.



He furthermore listed some artistes who have capitalised on the Nigerian market using their music.



“Gyakie has gone to Nigeria, King Promise has gone to Nigeria. I don't want to talk to Sarkodie because they are the old guys. But in recent times, all artistes are going to Nigeria.



“This opens up doors for them. Nigeria is a huge market. If you get even 5% of Nigeria’s market which is bigger than the Ghana we are competing with. Henceforth let's not compete but corporate,” he said.



According to the ‘Ekwansodwodwo’ show host, “Nigeria has something they can help Ghana with, and Ghanaians have something they have for Nigerians.



“Victor AD came to stay in Ghana, Mr Eazi came to live in Ghana, Patoranking because they couldn't compete in Nigeria and they used Ghana to build themselves.”



Abeiku went on to share the percentage of Nigerians that follow him on his Instagram with figures to prove that indeed Nigeria has a market that is worth taking advantage of.



“Apart from Ghana, Nigeria is the second biggest country. Out of my 1.3 million followers on Instagram, 2.5 of one million is over 160,000 to 170, 000 people following me in Nigeria, why? Because I go to Nigeria. My tourism is with the Nigerian people, I had an event with Don Jazzy last year,” he added.



