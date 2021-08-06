Intriguing testimonies, thrilling Tehilah encounters – Ohemaa Mercy tells it all on Talkertainment

Entertainment of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy takes her turn on this edition of Talkertainment.



She among other interesting revelations talked about how the vision of the annual Tehila conference was birthed and its growth so far.



Ohemaa Mercy narrated her struggles at the start of the 'Tehila dream' adding that at a point in time she had to quit her teaching profession to fully focus on the work of God.



She also explained why a highly patronized event such as Tehila was made free.



On the flip side, the contemporary gospel singer also disclosed some thought-provoking testimonies from fans after listening to her new single, ‘Ote memu’ featuring MoG.



She also tackled issues relating to Ghanaian gospel musicians and their lavish lifestyles on social media.



The ‘Edin Jesus’ hitmaker also explains how she toggles between motherhood and her demanding music career.



Watch the video below for more



