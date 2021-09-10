Internet keeps records; resolve issues privately – Counsellor to divorced couples

Entertainment of Friday, 10 September 2021

There is no need to insult or call out a divorced partner when there is a misunderstanding, this is according to Counsellor Frank Edem Adofoli.



The media has reported several instances where husbands and wives have publicly disgraced their ex-partners for reasons best known to them.



In some cases, they use unprinted words against each other and vow to ruin the reputation of their former husbands or wives all in a bid to prove to the public that they married the worst person in the world.



Counsellor Adofoli in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb has admonished divorced partners to resolve their issues privately and avoid bringing personal matters into the public domain.



He explained that the internet never forgets.



“When you have an issue in a relationship, you fix it don’t come public. There are families, if you are even done with the relationship, it’s your business because when you met the man or woman we were not there. You didn’t invite all of us but when there are issues, you don’t bring them to the public. You are just trying to paint to the public that the other partner is a bad person but how did you end up with a bad person? Whatever you are doing, you are also telling people bits about you."



Mr Adofoli added: "When you go through relationships and things don’t work out, try to resolve it, public sympathy doesn’t cure the problem. The family, children and other people's future is at risk and the shame. The internet keeps record of all these things, the websites keep history. One day it will harm them,” said Counsellor Adofoli.



He again advised men and women not to be quick in responding to a partner who drags them on social media; adding that if you can, just ignore their rants.



"There is no need of coming to the public to explain things, It is just not important, don't give that person attention, just let it go. It is a waste of time," he advised.






