International pageants disregard Ghana - Beauty Queen discloses

Entertainment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Model and entrepreneur, Gifty Boakye, who represented Ghana in an international pageant, Miss Supranatural, has disclosed that many countries look down on Ghana during pageants.



Speaking with GhanaWeb's Paulina Opoku Dedaa on Talkertainment, she stated that her mission during the pageant was to put Ghana on the map and she achieved it by being part of the top 24 out of 70 countries represented.



“Ghana isn’t considered a powerhouse country when it comes to pageantry, so we are overlooked. My mission was to go in there and let them see us.



“I was being myself when they called Ghana for the top 24. I said thank you to God and went up there. For me, that was the equivalent of winning. We pushed open the door for future pageant queens to come,” she said.



According to Gifty, some countries are considered good when it comes to beauty pageants because they have a strong team that supports them regardless of the different pageants they stand for in their various countries.



“What countries like South Africa, Philippines and Egypt are doing is that they are collectively pushing their queens. There is no obvious separation between the girl who wins Miss Intercontinental South and Miss Universe South Africa.



“Whoever wears the sage with the country's name in it, they make sure to push that girl. They are honoured and celebrated everywhere,” she added.







ADA/BOG