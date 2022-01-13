International magazine calls Joselyn Dumas ‘A Power House Personality’

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian television host and actress, Joselyn Dumas, has been featured in the GQ magazine South Africa issue published on January 6, 2022.



According to the international magazine, Joselyn is considered a powerhouse personality who catapulted into stardom playing the role of Jennifer Apples in the movie, Adam's Apples.



The actress, in an introduction in the magazine, shared some interesting facts about herself, what she loves, hates and what her current obsessions are.



“One of the things that has become my obsession, especially since the pandemic, is to see young girls go to school. My foundation and I have been doing a lot of philanthropic work, providing donations of back to school supplies, menstrual cups and teaching young girls about menstrual hygiene.



“We have been giving back to small communities by providing hand sanitisers, veronica buckets for the handwashing station and few other supplies. I love giving back, even if only one person is impacted, I feel like the job is done. I love so many things.



"Another two of my obsessions are beauty-related. They are the Narz Tinted Moisturiser and Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara from Benefit Cosmetics,” the actress said.



However, the actress went on to reveal that she hates when people wrongly accuse her or make false assumptions about who she is.



“What I hate the most are lies. I hate it when people judge you falsely or assume things about other whom they don't know and make false statements,” she added.







