Interesting videos from Arise Ghana demo that could make your day

Pressure group, Arise Ghana from Tuesday, 28 June through to Wednesday, 29 June 2022 organized a demonstration to protest against the high cost of living in Ghana.



Although the event was meant to be a peaceful protest, Day 1 was stained by a clash between personnel of the Ghana Police Service and members of Arise Ghana.



The unfortunate situation led to the arrest of at least 29 demonstrators. 12 police officers were injured and an undocumented number of protesters also sustained various levels of injuries.



According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the commotion begun when protestors pelted police officers and police vehicles with stones unprovoked.



This the police said informed their decision to use teargas canisters, and water cannons to disperse the crowd. Their narrative has, however, seen a contradiction from the protestors.



The demonstration was not only characterized by gloomy events. Typical of every protest in the country, some participants served as comic reliefs.



The mannerism, utterances and attitude of some persons who joined the protest did not suggest they were agitated, rather, they were present to make merry. Some have also gone viral following their interactions with the media.



Here are some interesting footages from the event that would make your day.





Some people went there just to provoke the policemen ???????? pic.twitter.com/j7HNTazTsC — PΔԵՊΣИζ ????????????‍♂️ (@Patmenz_) June 30, 2022

We finally spoke to the protestor who carried stones on his head and this is what he said....#PulseVoxpop #PulseEvents #fixthecountry #AriseGhana pic.twitter.com/I1Gnd9Einp — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) June 29, 2022

