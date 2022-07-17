Interesting moments at the 2022 NPP Delegates Conference

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 July 2022

On July 16, 2022, thousands of New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates and members converged at the Accra Sports Stadium for the party’s 2022 National Delegates Conference to elect a new set of executives to lead the governing party for the next four years.



At this year’s conference, 40 candidates were competing for various executive positions.



The positions on offer are; National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator.



As characteristic of a political party’s national delegates conference, the occasion was graced by a host of the NPP hierarchy, past and present, as well as central and local government officials.



The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Bawumia were also present.



Security during the conference was highly beefed up and the atmosphere was filled with chants and songs from supporters of the various candidates.



Here are some interesting moments at the conference GhanaWeb has put together:



Chairman Wontumi goes speechless after winners were announced





