Interesting childbirth stories of favorite celebrities

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Children are loved, admired and cherished and a person who is unable to bring forth a child feels uneasy for various reasons.



In Ghana, aside from the trauma that comes with the inability of males to impregnate and females to conceive, the effect of infertility hits females harder because of the stigmatization and unwarranted demands for childbirth mostly by close relatives and in-laws.



“I want to see my grandchild, I want to see my grandchild, where is my grandchild? Where is my grandchild?”. These are some of the tormenting statements females, especially those suffering from infertility go through. The pressure from relatives on persons suffering infertility is almost the same irrespective of their social status.



And even if one chose to not give birth for reasons best known to them, critics, without any evidence, branded the individual barren.



At a point, they eat their own words because the narrative changes as their targets beget beautiful babies. What is more beautiful is the manner in which the ‘newest mothers in town’ flaunt their babies and sing praises to God for the blessings bestowed on them at every given opportunity.



Today, GhanaWeb explores the story of Ghanaian celebrities whose tears were wiped with adorable babies.



Oheneyere Gifty Anti



Gifty Anti, undoubtedly, is the epitome of excellent women in media. Her impact and influence as a broadcaster are sterling. She also happens to be one of the first female media personalities to start advocating for feminism.



Gifty Anti’s fame and career excellence did not save her from public backlash for not having children of her own. Gifty Anti mentioned in an interview with GHOne TV that, the public criticisms against her for not having children got into her head so much that at the initial stage when she met her husband, she had to discuss the issue of infertility with her husband.



Today, Gifty Anti and her husband, Nana Kwao Ansah IV have given birth to a beautiful daughter.







Nana Ama McBrown



Ghanaian actress and television personality, Nana Ama McBrown is loved by many for her versatility but was not spared the backlash.



Explaining her ordeal in an interview with Stacy Amoateng on the ‘Restoration’ show, she mentioned she contemplated adopting a child because she got tired and depressed. She mentioned that she always felt uneasy when people were having conversations about childbirth.



She revealed that she was accused of selling her womb for fortune and fame. “When I got pregnant, people didn’t believe it. If you get to a stage where you are not getting pregnant, you get worried even if your husband calms you down.



It was not easy in my case because my husband already had two children,” she recalled.



However, in March 2019, three years after her marriage to Maxwell Mensah, Nana Ama McBrown successfully gave birth to Baby Maxin in Canada.



