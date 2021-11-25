You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 25Article 1409770

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Insist that each partner deletes nudes after sharing them - Lawyer Abdulai

A lawyer and lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Justice Abdulai, has admonished couples and lovebirds to be extra careful when it comes to exchanging nudes.

Speaking on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, he noted that there are laws that ban an individual from leaking any form of video or image of their partner.

Lawyer Abdulai added that despite the calls for lovers to disengage from sharing their nudes, people still find themselves in such a situation all in the name of love.

He has advised consenting adults to insist on the deletion of naked materials shared to prevent a third party from getting their hands on it.

"When you finish sharing, insist that each party deletes the video or picture that has been shared. I think trust comes in here because even though the two parties might trust each other, an accident could happen and someone else might have access to it. It is always better that each party insist on deletion."

On this episode of your favourite love and relationship show, host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests, actress Cecilia Anno-Barnieh and sex educationist, Cosmos, table the good, bad and ugly side of sex tapes for an in-depth conversation.

"If you share your nudes with your sex partner or anyone else, as much as possible if that's what you want to do, do it by way of video, you see each other live and nobody will have to record. So, there wouldn't be any evidence of the happening," Lawyer Abdulai added.

