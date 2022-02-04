Inside the plush 5-bedroom mansions Despite gave his two sisters

Entertainment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A tour into the plush 5-bedroom mansions Dr. Osei Kwame Despite constructed for his two sisters at Wiamose in the Ashanti region showcase state-of-the-art interior designs, marble floors, and a well-spaced setting.



Each building has a huge kitchen, four rooms aside from the spacious master bedrooms, and a terrace with an epic view.



Earlier, videos and pictures of the two houses made their way onto social media after Despite made the donations to mark his 60th birthday on February 2, 2022.



There were several pictures capturing the external view of the two buildings but in the latest video shared by UTV on their official Instagram page, their beautifully crafted interior has been put on full display.



Despite’s decision to publicly donate these two plush buildings to his two sisters attracted criticisms from social media users including Ghanaian socialite, Diamond Appiah, who threw shades at the business mogul for trumpeting his good deeds.



“If you buy a house for your mother, sister, brother, and grandma is that also news? Oh dabi. Even Regina Daniels bought a house for her mother at age 19 oo.” She earlier wrote on Snapchat.



It is imperative to state that Despite has equally received commendations for the gesture.



Watch the video below



